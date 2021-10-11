ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $468.72 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.32. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

