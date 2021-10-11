ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gartner by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $304.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.03. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.