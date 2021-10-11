Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

