Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

