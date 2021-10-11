PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBCRY opened at $63.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

