Public Mint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,875.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.27 million and $304,875.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.