Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 550 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

