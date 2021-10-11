Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.19 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $610.25 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.06 and a 200-day moving average of $567.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

