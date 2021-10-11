Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 44,650 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.