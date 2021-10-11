Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 580 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iRobot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 85.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

