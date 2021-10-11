Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,594 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Matson worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 7,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.