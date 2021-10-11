Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.21 ($133.18).

PUM stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.15.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

