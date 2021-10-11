Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.85. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212. Puma has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

