Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.67

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 34936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 237.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

