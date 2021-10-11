Pyrk Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $29,094.81 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

