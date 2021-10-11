Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $84,679.61 and approximately $49.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

