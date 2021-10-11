Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Boosted by William Blair

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $202.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,055,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,849,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

