Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athene in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

