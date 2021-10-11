Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

