QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.52. 17,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

