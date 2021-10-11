QS Investors LLC Has $18.86 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

