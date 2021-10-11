QS Investors LLC Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. 9,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

