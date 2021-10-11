QS Investors LLC Has $64.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

