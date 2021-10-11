QS Investors LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

