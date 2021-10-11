Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 53,649 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

