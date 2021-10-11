Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 8,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,377,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 75,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.