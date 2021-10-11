Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

