Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.66 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

