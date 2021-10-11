Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,630.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

