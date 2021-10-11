Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 67,495 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after buying an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

