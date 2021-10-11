Quiztok One Day Volume Reaches $9.13 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $26.18 million and $9.13 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

