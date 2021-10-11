Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.32 on Monday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.