Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 387,446 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.47.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

The company has a market cap of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

