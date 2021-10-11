Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.