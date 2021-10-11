Raymond James Increases Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $140.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,935 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.