Raymond James Lowers Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CAC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Camden National has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camden National by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Camden National by 97,460.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

