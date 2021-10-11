Raymond James Raises Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

BANC stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $997.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 85.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banc of California by 27.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

