Raymond James Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.59.

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

