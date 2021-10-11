Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Rayonier worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 27.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

