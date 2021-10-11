Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $319,789.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $319,789.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

