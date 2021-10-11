Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

RRR stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.