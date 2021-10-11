Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the quarter. Redfin makes up 4.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.09% of Redfin worth $581,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $117,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,659 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 12,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

