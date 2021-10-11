Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

RLAY opened at $28.16 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

