Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

