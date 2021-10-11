Rentberry Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $300,557.60 and approximately $420.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.