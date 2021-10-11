Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.89

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 7470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.