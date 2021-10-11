Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Declares Annual Dividend of $22.04

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 22.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16.

Retail Value has a dividend payout ratio of -33.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.56) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -74.4%.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Value stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Retail Value worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.