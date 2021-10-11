Reviewing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) & Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.82 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.42 $266.96 million $0.72 22.83

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.