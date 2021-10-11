Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock worth $79,339,503. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.74. 526,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.