Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock worth $79,339,503. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.74. 526,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

