Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after acquiring an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

